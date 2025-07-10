What Makes Employee Recognition Meaningful in the Age of AI?

Employee recognition has always been part of a successful talent management strategy, but in the time of AI, it’s becoming essential.

A report from O.C. Tanner, released on July 8, finds that employees believe in-person recognition will be important to them in the future. Three in four say delivering personalized messages of appreciation (74%) makes recognition more valuable. AI plays a supporting role – 55% of employees say it can improve the recognition experience, and nearly 60% believe it helps craft better recognition messages.

“Today’s business leaders are rightly focused on improving efficiency and performance in the workplace, but our research reveals that when this emphasis becomes overly transactional, it can undermine authentic human connection and results,” said Mindi Cox, chief people and marketing officer, in a statement. “This report outlines how organizations can enhance recognition practices that encourage great work and support their unique culture while also bolstering the connections that make our workplaces distinctly human.”

The research highlights several key trends:

Recognition is most impactful when it’s personal and purposeful: Awards linked to company purpose are 10x more meaningful; those that highlight an employee’s impact are 11x more meaningful; and when an award symbolizes that someone is truly valued, meaningfulness increases 12x. Custom awards also drive results – recipients are 5x more likely to do great work and 4x more likely to be engaged.

Recognition may be a workplace norm, but it’s far from universal. Most organizations recognize service anniversaries (75%) or top performers (63%), yet many employees still go unrecognized in their day-to-day contributions.

Recognition must be inclusive and fully integrated to succeed: While nearly 61% of employees use digital platforms for recognition, success requires more than just technology – especially for offline and frontline workers. Employees with limited tech access are 57% less likely to believe their program is equally accessible to all, and 46% more likely to feel recognition is an empty gesture. Yet just 65% feel it’s embedded in their culture. To experience positive workplace outcomes like increased engagement and belonging, companies must ensure recognition programs are available for all employees and amplified across the organization.

Multi-generational workforces value different kinds of recognition, and symbolism plays a powerful role for younger employees. Millennial and Gen Z leaders are 3x more likely than their Baby Boomer counterparts to say that receiving a meaningful symbolic award is a career highlight. Younger talent prioritizes recognition that reflects identity, purpose, and impact.

Meaningful recognition fuels culture when it’s authentic and personal. While 61% of employees describe recognition experiences as very meaningful – feeling genuinely seen and connected to a shared purpose – there’s a critical caveat. Even in workplaces with formal recognition programs, 54% of employees say the recognition they receive can still feel like an empty gesture. To make it meaningful, organizations must go beyond the award itself. Custom awards that are exclusive to an organization are 8x more impactful than generic ones – and when personalized, that impact jumps to 24x.