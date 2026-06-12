ASSP Updates Construction and Demolition Safety Standards

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) has revised five construction and demolition safety and health standards to better align with current industry practices and offer workers additional protection.

The revised standards, which are part of the ANSI/ASSP A10 Construction & Demolition Standards, include:

A10.4 Personnel Hoists and Employee Elevators: Includes new requirements for rope-guided and non-guided worker hoists into a dedicated section of the standard. The revision also introduces clearer requirements through an expanded hierarchy of responsibility addressing inspection, training and record retention.

Includes new requirements for rope-guided and non-guided worker hoists into a dedicated section of the standard. The revision also introduces clearer requirements through an expanded hierarchy of responsibility addressing inspection, training and record retention. A10.11 Personnel Nets: Enhances requirements for the selection, installation, testing and use of safety nets to protect workers performing construction, repair and demolition work at elevated heights when primary fall arrest gear or guardrails are not practical.

Enhances requirements for the selection, installation, testing and use of safety nets to protect workers performing construction, repair and demolition work at elevated heights when primary fall arrest gear or guardrails are not practical. A10.23 Installation of Drilled Shafts: Revises safety requirements for deep foundation construction and demolition operations through site-specific safety planning, restricted access zones and safeguards for equipment operation.

Revises safety requirements for deep foundation construction and demolition operations through site-specific safety planning, restricted access zones and safeguards for equipment operation. A10.26 Emergency Procedures for Construction Sites: Strengthens guidance for emergency preparedness and pre-planning on construction and demolition sites, including procedures for fires, structural collapses, hazardous materials spills and medical emergencies to support effective rescue, first aid and evacuation efforts.

Strengthens guidance for emergency preparedness and pre-planning on construction and demolition sites, including procedures for fires, structural collapses, hazardous materials spills and medical emergencies to support effective rescue, first aid and evacuation efforts. A10.37 Debris Nets: Updates requirements for the design, selection, installation, testing and use of debris net systems to help contain falling tools, materials and concrete, protecting workers, pedestrians and nearby structures from construction hazards.

The standards revisions were led by the ANSI/ASSP A10 Standards Committee, which includes hundreds of representatives from academia, construction/demolition and engineering companies, consulting organizations, general interest groups, labor unions and professional societies.

“Construction and demolition remain one of the nation’s highest-risk industries, making current and effective safety and health standards and guidelines essential,” says John Johnson, CSP, chair of the ANSI/ASSP A10 Standards Committee in a statement. “These revisions reflect the realities of today’s jobsites and provide employers and workers alike with practical guidance to address hazards and prevent serious injuries and fatalities. By adopting these updated practices, organizations can better identify and reduce workplace risks, helping protect workers while supporting a stronger bottom line.”

The construction industry employs nearly 8 million workers in the United States and consistently experiences one of the highest rates of workplace fatalities among all industries. The A10 voluntary national consensus standards provide employers with practical guidance to identify hazards, establish safe practices, and continuously improve safety and health performance.