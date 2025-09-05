Administration Issues Regulatory Agenda

The Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions was announced on September 3. Under the Department of Labor, these actions include 150 proposals.

“Eliminating red tape and crafting smart regulations that spur job creation will bring us even closer to reaching the Golden Age of the American Worker," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, in a statement.

Chavez-DeRemer noted that this effort focuses on "flexibility, transparency, and common-sense reform." She said that the agenda will foster innovation and reduce unnecessary burdens on employers.

Of particular interest to the safety community is the issue of heat safety. The DOL said it is "continuing to examine how to establish standards specifically related to heat-related injury and illness prevention."

Some of the areas deemed high priority include:

Joint Employer Status under the Fair Labor Standards Act: The department will look at the circumstances under which a business can be held liable as a joint employer.

Employee or Independent Contractor Classification under the FLSA: The department will examine the circumstances under which a worker should be classified as an employee or independent contractor for the purpose of federal wage and hour requirements.

Adverse Effect Wage Rate Methodology for the Temporary Employment of H-2A Nonimmigrants in Non-Range Occupations in the U.S.: The department will consider updates to the methodology used to calculate the prevailing wage for H-2A workers.

H-2A Temporary Agricultural Employment of Foreign Workers in Nonimmigrant Status: The department proposes to rescind certain burdensome requirements adopted under the Biden administration, many of which are currently enjoined as unlawful, for growers using the H-2A program for agricultural labor.

Improving Transparency into Pharmacy Benefit Manager Fee Disclosure: Pursuant to President Trump's April 15 Executive Order, “Lowering Drug Prices by Once Again Putting Americans First,” the department will look at ways to improve transparency around the direct and indirect compensation PBMs receive from employer-sponsored health plans.

Transparency in Coverage: The department will examine ways it can improve market transparency in pricing and cost-sharing information for consumers.

Prudence and Loyalty in Selecting Retirement Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights: The department will consider the extent to which fiduciaries may prioritize environmental, social, and governance factors in investment decisions.

Defining and Delimiting Exemptions for Executive, Administrative, Professional, Outside Sales, and Computer Employees: The department will determine whether certain salaried employees are exempt from FLSA minimum wage and overtime requirements.