EPA Expands Toxic Chemical Reporting, Strengthening Transparency on PFAS Pollution

On February 26, the EPA finalized a rule adding sodium perfluorohexanesulfonate (PFHxS-Na) to the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI).

The TRI is a tool that tracks and shares information about chemical releases and pollution prevention activities by factories and other facilities.

Under this rule, businesses in covered industries must begin tracking and reporting any use or release of PFHxS-Na, a well-studied PFAS chemical. The first reporting period began January 1, 2026, and the first reports will be due to EPA by July 1, 2027. Because PFHxS-Na is classified as a chemical of special concern, it is subject to a lower reporting threshold, in this case 100 lbs.

“This addition ensures communities have the right to know what chemicals are being used and released in their neighborhoods,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Doug Troutman, in a statement. “Transparency is a critical step toward protecting public health and the environment and holding polluters accountable.”

PFHxS-Na is the latest PFAS chemical added to the TRI under a process established by Congress in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which directs EPA to automatically include new PFAS chemicals in the inventory each year. With this action, the number of PFAS substances tracked by TRI rises to 206.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals known for their persistence in the environment and the human body. Because they do not break down easily, PFAS can accumulate over time, prompting growing concern about their potential health and environmental impacts.

The TRI program enables Americans to see how facilities in their area handle toxic chemicals, supporting informed local decision-making and advancing EPA’s commitment to environmental transparency.

More information for businesses and the public is available on the Reporting for TRI Facilities webpage.